A view of a building and a street that got bombed on the same day, rebels-held Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The morning calm that prevailed in a rebel-held enclave near Damascus as a Russian-backed cease-fire came into force on Tuesday following days of relentless bombardment by the Syrian government has been interrupted by fresh rocket fire and airstrikes, the United Nations and activists said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin requested that his regional ally Bashar al-Assad reel in his government's bombing campaign on Eastern Ghouta for a period of five hours daily, effectively undermining a United Nations Security Council resolution to implement a 30-day cease-fire across the entirety of Syria.