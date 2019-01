Vehicles set on fire by suspected Dera Sacha Sauda sect members during riots in Panchkula, India, Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

India's self-styled guru and spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh speaks prior to the release of his film 'MSG Messenger of God' II in New Delhi, India, Sep. 14, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A court in India on Friday found a self-styled Indian godman guilty of the murder of a journalist in 2002.

Three other accused were also convicted in the case in a trial that took place amid steep security, as serious riots had broken out in the country following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing in a rape case in 2017.