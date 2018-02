A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey on Feb. 28, 2018 shows the location of a magnitude-6 earthquake that shook the interior of Papua New Guinea on Feb. 28, 2018, two days after another magnitude-7.5 earthquake in the same region caused landslides that left at least 31 people dead and another 300 injured. EPA/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A magnitude-6 earthquake shook the interior of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, two days after another magnitude-7.5 earthquake in the same region caused landslides that left at least 31 people dead and another 300 injured.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, placed the hypocenter of the earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and its epicenter at 90 kilometers from Mendi, the provincial capital of the Southern Highlands Province.