A grandmother in Uganda has died on Thursday, days after her five-year-old grandson and her contracted Ebola.
More than 1,400 people have been killed by the disease in the northeast of the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Fresh outbreak of Ebola kills two in Uganda after sweeping through DR Congo
Photo made available by the World Health Organization shows temperature screening at Mpondwe border point with DR Congo, near Bwera, Uganda, 09 May 2019 (issued 13 June 2019). EPA/WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
