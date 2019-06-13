Photo made available by the World Health Organization shows temperature screening at Mpondwe border point with DR Congo, near Bwera, Uganda, 09 May 2019 (issued 13 June 2019). EPA/WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo made available by the World Health Organization shows temperature screening at Mpondwe border point with DR Congo, near Bwera, Uganda, 09 May 2019 (issued 13 June 2019). EPA/WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Fresh outbreak of Ebola kills two in Uganda after sweeping through DR Congo

A grandmother in Uganda has died on Thursday, days after her five-year-old grandson and her contracted Ebola.

More than 1,400 people have been killed by the disease in the northeast of the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.