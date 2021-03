An eruption from the Pacaya volcano, seen from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A view of an explosion from the Pacaya volcano, seen from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A person takes a picture of a child with an eruption of the Pacaya volcano in the background, in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

One of Guatemala's most active volcanos, Pacaya, increased in activity Wednesday with the launch of volcanic material at high altitude and ash dispersed up to 25 kilometers from its crater.

The high level of activity expelled "ballistics" up to 500 meters above its crater, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said. EFE-EPA