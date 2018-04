Palestinian protesters march amid black smoke of burning tiers during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 13l 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza strip protested as part of the so-called Great March of Return demonstration for the third consecutive week along Gaza's border with Israel on Friday.

Witnesses told EFE that at least four Palestinians were injured during morning clashes with the Israeli army after the IDF fired at dozens of protesters who were reportedly lighting Israeli flags ablaze and approaching the fenced border at the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.