Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attends the opening of the World Food India Congress 2017 in New Delhi, India, 03 November 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/STR

Thousands of people took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Wednesday in a fresh bout of protests urging the incumbent government to appoint an ascendant opposition leader to the office of prime minister.

It comes just days after mass street demonstrations ushered in the early resignation of Republican Party head Serzh Sargsyan, opening up the possibility for opposition politician and activist Nikol Pashinyan to take the reigns as the so-called people's candidate.