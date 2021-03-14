Covid-19 infection rates are on the rise in several European nations, prompting fresh restrictions amid a relatively slow vaccination rollout and the rapid spread of new variants.
People wait in front of a creamery during the last weekend before the new strict measures against the Covid-19 pandemic come into force, in Turin, Italy, 14 March 2021. EFE/EPA/JESSICA PASQUALON
Fairground workers take part in a nationwide demonstration against the Covid-19 closures of fairground businesses imposed by the French government in Beziers, southern France, 13 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo
Pedestrians walk past a sign indicating that masks are mandatory in the marked areas, in Bonn, Germany, 13 March 2021. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH
Covid-19 infection rates are on the rise in several European nations, prompting fresh restrictions amid a relatively slow vaccination rollout and the rapid spread of new variants.