Tensions have eased off at Islamabad's famous Red Mosque after an agreement was reached late on Sunday between authorities and cleric Abdul Aziz, who agreed to vacate the premises in exchange for the government's promise to allot him alternative land for an Islamic school.

The mosque was back in the eye of the storm since the police surrounded it, with the cleric and around 250 students holed up inside since Friday in a situation reminiscent of the 2007 conflict at the same mosque that left around 100 dead.