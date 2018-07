A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Thai former Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn (3-R) as preparations are made to transport rescued boys from Tham Luang cave to a hospital, in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 08 , 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHIANG RAI PR OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Thai police officers and soldiers secure the area as ambulances drive in for standby during the rescue operation to evacuate 12 boys of a child soccer team and their assistant coach at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Friends of the boys who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand since last month said Monday they are eagerly awaiting their safe return.

The boys said they were looking forward to play a football match with the boys, once they made it out of the underground cave, where they have been trapped since Jun. 23 along with their soccer coach, after heavy rain had flooded the tunnel and blocked the exit.