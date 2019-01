View of the Jan. 2, 2019, wake for Mayor Alejandro Aparicio, who was killed just minutes after taking office in the southern Mexican town of Tlaxiaco. Aparicio, who belonged to the leftist Morena party, was killed on Jan. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Str

Relatives, friends and public officials gathered Wednesday in the southern Mexican town of Tlaxiaco for the wake of Mayor Alejandro Aparicio, who was murdered on New Year's Day.

During the course of the morning, dozens of people attended the wake for Aparicio, a member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist Morena party who was slain hours after taking office on Tuesday.