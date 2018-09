Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, delivers remarks during her father's memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Former US President George W. Bush delivers remarks during Senator John McCain's memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Former US President Barack Obama delivers remarks during Senator John McCain's memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

An honor guard carries the casket out after the memorial service for Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

View of the casket of Senator John McCain during his memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

The casket of Senator John McCain is carried by a joint service honor guard during his memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Friends, family members, colleagues, political rivals, and even several former US presidents gathered Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral to give their last farewell to Republican Sen. John McCain, who died last week from brain cancer at age 81.

After several days of private ceremonies and memorials in Arizona and in the US Capitol, where he served for more than 30 years, McCain was transported on Saturday to the Washington National Cathedral for a final memorial service.