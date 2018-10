Relatives of murdered Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova during the funeral mass held at the Holy Trinity Orthodox church in Ruse, Bulgaria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Four men carry the coffin as a priest assists them during the funeral for murdered Bulgarian journalist Victoria Marinova at the Holy Trinity Orthodox church in Ruse, Bulgaria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A portrait and a condolence book are seen at the church entrance during the funeral mass for murdered journalist Victoria Marinova held at the Holy Trinity Orthodox church in Ruse, Bulgaria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The mother (R) of murdered Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova is comforted by a man during a funeral mass held at the Holy Trinity Orthodox church in Ruse, Bulgaria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The mother of murdered Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova cries during the funeral mass held at the Holy Trinity Orthodox church in Ruse, Bulgaria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Relatives of murdered Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova during the funeral mass held at the Holy Trinity Orthodox church in Ruse, Bulgaria, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Hundreds of people, including relatives, friends and anonymous citizens, on Friday gathered in northern Bulgaria to attend the funeral of a young journalist who was recently raped and killed with brutal violence.

Police found the beaten and strangled corpse of Victoria Marinova, 30, on Saturday in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse, located next to the border with Romania some 320 kilometers (199 miles) to the northeast of the capital, Sofia.