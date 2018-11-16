Yasin Aktay (C), an advisor to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks after their pray for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Friends and acquaintances of slain Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi held a symbolic funeral for him at a mosque in central Istanbul, the Turkish city where the writer was last seen entering his nation's consulate building.

Khashoggi, a member of the Saudi elite who became a critic of the Arab kingdom's rulers and lived in exile, entered the consulate building on Oct. 2 in order to fill out routine divorce paperwork. He was allegedly murdered inside by a team of Saudi nationals and has not been discovered since.