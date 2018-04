The chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Thorbjoern Jagland, sits next to an empty chair during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Oslo, Norway, Dec 10, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIKO JUNGE NORWAY OUT

A view of the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Activists from the Civic Party and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China rally in support of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel prize winner Liu Xiaobo, outside the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China, Aug 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Liu Xia, widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo, turned 57 on Sunday while being held in isolation and her friends and relatives have repeated their demand that the Chinese authorities release her from the house arrest she has been held under since 2010 without being charged with a crime.

Poet and activist Liu Xia has been under house arrest since her husband was awarded the Nobel prize in 2010, a year after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail for subverting state power.