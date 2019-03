Heavy lifting cranes secure the ship during the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Norwegian navy frigate KNM Helge Ingstad in Hanoytangen near Bergen, Norway, Feb 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN WOLD NORWAY OUT

The Norwegian authorities on Monday completed the refloating and transfer of the frigate KNM Helge Ingstad, which in Nov. collided with an oil tanker near Bergen.

The frigate, constructed by the Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, arrived at the military base in Haakonsvern at around midnight, five days after the start of work. It was initially scheduled for last month but was postponed several times due to bad weather and the complexity of the task.