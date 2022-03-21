Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Taylor Fritz of the US in the men's final match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 20 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Taylor Fritz of the US hits a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 20 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 20 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Taylor Fritz of the United States defeated Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells final on Sunday, ending the Spaniard's 20-match winning streak.

Fritz pulled off the surprise 6-3, 7-6 win against the world no. 4 in two hours and six minutes.