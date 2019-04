A Shiite Muslim orphan boy named Mohamed Yamil, who has been taken in by Yazidi women recently freed from Islamic State, is photographed at the Yazidi House in the town of Amuda, Syria, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

Three Yazidi women recently freed from Islamic State terror Organization photographed at the Yazidi House at the town of Amuda, Syria, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

A Yazidi women named Amina Kalo who had been held captive by Islamic State poses at the Yazidi House in the town of Amuda, Syria, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli.

Amina Kalo was one of the last Yazidis to leave Baghuz, the final Islamic State terror organization outpost in Syria, but now she faces a long journey back to the home where she was kidnapped from by the extremist group almost five-years-ago, a challenge she shares with thousands of others.

Forced to convert to Islam, she wears a blue veil that matches her penetrating eyes.