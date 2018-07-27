After dominating on cricket pitches and being dubbed a playboy due to his glamorous lifestyle during the 1980s, Imran Khan on Friday was set to become the new leader of a nuclear state with a population of 205 million, marred by terrorism and economic instability.
Khan, 65, has fulfilled his dream of becoming the prime minister of Pakistan after 21 years in politics - a success he achieved by riding an anti-corruption campaign, attacking the traditional elites of the country and promising an "Islamic welfare state," a concept which he has not elaborated on in detail.