Bolivians celebrate the resignation of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales arrives to the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico, 12 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

Pro-democracy protesters hold an SOS sign and US national flags during a Thanksgiving rally in Edinburgh Place, Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police fire tear gas during a mass rally in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, 27 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister back to the police during a protest on National Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A suspected knife attacker (C) is apprehended by other men outside Cityplaza mall in Hong Kong, China, 03 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

An aerial view of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters taking part in a rally organized by the Civil Human Rights Front ahead of the upcoming Human Rights Day, in Hong Kong, China, 08 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A protester displays a photo of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in front of a row of riot police near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during a protest against the provisional government in La Paz, Bolivia, 15 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura