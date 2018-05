Indian artist Jagjot Singh 'Rubal' touches up a painting of the Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle at his home studio on the eve of their marriage, in Amritsar, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

On the eve of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, Indian artist Jagjot Singh Rubal was on Friday busy touching up his painting of the couple at his home studio in Amritsar, in northern India.

Rubal plans to send the painting to the couple as a wedding gift like he did when Harry's brother Prince William got married to Kate Middleton in 2011, an epa-efe journalist reported.