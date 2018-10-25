Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday broke the silence he had maintained ahead of Brazil's presidential runoff, calling on Brazilians to support candidate Fernando Haddad to stop the advance of "fascism," referring to far-right front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.
From his cell in Curitiba, where he is serving a 12-year sentence on a corruption conviction, Lula sent a letter to urge Brazilians to vote for his successor as standard-bearer of the center-left Workers Party (PT) to ensure "the survival of the democratic pact" in Brazil.