Brazilian singer Chico Buarque (L) attends a campaign event with presidential candidate Fernando Haddad (R) and his wife, Ana Estela Haddad, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian singers Chico Buarque (L) and Caetano Veloso (R) attend a campaign event with presidential candidate Fernando Haddad (2-R) and his running mate, Manuela D'Avila, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday broke the silence he had maintained ahead of Brazil's presidential runoff, calling on Brazilians to support candidate Fernando Haddad to stop the advance of "fascism," referring to far-right front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.

From his cell in Curitiba, where he is serving a 12-year sentence on a corruption conviction, Lula sent a letter to urge Brazilians to vote for his successor as standard-bearer of the center-left Workers Party (PT) to ensure "the survival of the democratic pact" in Brazil.