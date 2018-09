Supporters of jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather in front of the Federal Police lockup in Curitiba on Sept. 11, 2018, to express their backing for him. EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

Left to right, Ana Estela Haddad, Fernando Haddad, Manuela d'Avila and former President Dilma Rousseff participate in a political rally in Curitiba, Brazil, on Sept. 11, 2018, at which the Workers Party (PT) presented its new presidential ticket consisting of Fernando Haddad and D'Avila, now that imprisoned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not shown) has been barred from running as the PT's candidate. EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva resigned Tuesday as the presidential candidate of the Workers Party (PT) in Brazil's Oct. 7 election and proclaimed in a letter written from his prison cell his unconditional support for Fernando Haddad as the party's new standard-bearer.

"We're already millions of Lulas and, from this day forward, Fernando Haddad will be Lula for millions of Brazilians," he wrote.