Ngc 3132 (---), 12/07/2022.- A handout photo made available by the NASA shows the planetary nebula cataloged as NGC 3132, and known informally as the Southern Ring Nebula, captured by two cameras aboard the James Webb Telescope and released on 12 July 2022. The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA'Äôs James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust. It is approximately 2,500 light-years away. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ngc 7318b (---), 15/06/2022.- A handout photo made available by the NASA shows Stephan'Äôs Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies, in a new light taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (issued 12 July 2022). This enormous mosaic is Webb'Äôs largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moon'Äôs diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. EFE/EPA/NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ngc 3324 (---), 15/06/2022.- A handout photo made available by the NASA shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, captured in infrared light by NASA'Äôs new James Webb Space Telescope and released on 12 July 2022. This image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth. EFE/EPA/NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES