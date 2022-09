The Artemis I rocket and spacecraft sit on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 2 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Spectators wait for the launch of the Artemis I rocket and spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 3 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

For the second time in less than a week, tens of thousands of people who flocked to Florida's Space Coast to witness the launch of the uncrewed Artemis I lunar mission went away disappointed Saturday after NASA called off the launch.

The launch director made the decision three hours before the scheduled 2:17 pm (18:17 GMT) liftoff of the Orion spacecraft from Launchpad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.