Staff of Tokyo Electric Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant operate remote-controlling of removal of fuel from a cooling pool at its Unit 3 in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A monitor displays the removal work of fuel from a cooling pool at its Unit 3 of Tokyo Electric Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The operator of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Monday began removing spent and stored fuel from one of the three damaged reactors, marking a new step towards their decommissioning.

The operation was being carried out remotely on Unit 3 of the plant. This process marks the first nuclear fuel removal from one of the reactors badly damaged by the earthquake and tsunami on Mar. 11, 2011, according to a statement from Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the owner of the plant.