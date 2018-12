Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (R) greets his supporters as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Sep 20 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak (C) arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 20 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian police on Wednesday filed fresh charges against fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, a key figure in a corruption scandal over a state fund that led to the fall of the previous government.

Low, 37, was charged in absentia along with four other high officials or employees of the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Low and the four other defendants are still on the run.