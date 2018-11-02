Former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak reacts as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The seized luxury yacht, Equanimity, docked at Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2018. The luxury yacht Equanimity presumedly belongs to Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low. The yacht was seized as part of a multi-billion dollar corruption investigation related to 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho on Friday rejected charges of money laundering and bribery filed against him by the United States Department of Justice.

The indictment was unsealed in federal court in New York on Thursday.