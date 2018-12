A general view of the Federal Police building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 6, 2018, after Carlos Garcia Julia, one of the authors of the 1977 terrorist attack on the labor law office in Madrid in which five people were killed, was arrested in Sao Paulo today on an international warrant. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra

A Spanish man convicted for the politically motivated killings of five people in 1977 was arrested in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, a source at the Spanish Embassy in Brazil told EFE Thursday.

Carlos Garcia Julia, 65, is currently in the custody of the Brazilian Federal Police.