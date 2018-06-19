Multinational company Fuji Film logo on display at the Financial Information Technology expo in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 15, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Japanese company Fujifilm announced Tuesday it had sued American office equipment manufacturer Xerox for over $1 billion for breaching a purchase agreement.

The Japanese conglomerate filed a damages suit on Jun. 18 in the federal court for the Southern District of New York claiming Xerox "breached its agreements with the Company (Fujifilm) by making a unilateral decision to terminate without legitimate cause the agreements executed on Jan. 31, 2018 to combine Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd ("Fuji Xerox") and Xerox."