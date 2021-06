Peruvian presidential candidate of the Popular Force party, Keiko Fujimori, speaks with the press upon her arrival at a court for a hearing to evaluate the request for preventive detention against her, in Lima, Peru, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A handout photograph made available by the Judicial Power shows Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (R), as she participates in a hearing in a court that will evaluate the request for preventive detention against her, in Lima, Peru, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Peruvian Judicial Power / HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Keiko Fujimori on Monday was spared from returning to prison for alleged money laundering in the middle of her campaign to overturn the result of Peru's recent presidential election won by the leftist Pedro Castillo.

Fujimori will remain on probation, but was warned by Judge Víctor Zúñiga of the Fourth National Preparatory Investigation Court Specialized in Organized Crime and Corruption for having failed to comply with the judicial requirement not to meet with witnesses in her case.