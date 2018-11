Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori (C) kisses her husband, Mark Vito (R), inside the National Criminal Chamber in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 31, 2018. Judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho ordered Fujimori placed in preventative detention for 36 months while she awaits trial for alleged money laundering related to the financing of her 2011 presidential campaign. EPA-EFE/Mariana Bazo/POOL

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori (C) is transferred from the Palace of Justice to a women's annex of Lima's Santa Monica prison on Nov. 1, 2018. Fujimori has been ordered to serve 36 months of preventative detention while awaiting trial on charges of accepting illegal contributions to her 2011 presidential campaign. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori (C) is transferred from Lima's Palace of Justice to the women's annex of a prison in Peru's capital where she will serve three years of preventative detention while awaiting trial on charges of accepting illegal donations to her 2011 presidential campaign. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori on Thursday was taken to the women's annex of Lima's Santa Monica prison, a facility where another former first lady, Nadine Heredia, was held in preventative custody for nine months.

Fujimori was transferred about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) under tight security from the jail at the Palace of Justice - the seat of Peru's Supreme Court, where she was held overnight - to one inside the penitentiary in Lima's Chorrillos district.