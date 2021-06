Supporters of presidential candidate Pedro Castillo await the election results, in front of his central campaign venue in Lima, Peru, 09 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Peruvian left-wing presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses his supporters outside the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima, Peru, 12 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori starred Saturday in a protest rally in the historic center of Lima along with thousands of her supporters alleging fraud in last weekend's polls, while expected winner Pedro Castillo called for people to remain calm and not to fall for "provocation."

Fujimori addressed her supporters from a platform on a truck that displayed a large slogan that read "democracy yes, communism, no."