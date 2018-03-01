Japan on Thursday exported a consignment of fish caught off the coast of Fukushima to Thailand, the first such shipment from the region since a massive nuclear accident seven years ago.

The shipment - that arrived at a port in the Soma town, around 50 kilometers from the Fukushima Daiichi reactor, which has released multiple discharges of contaminated water in the sea since the accident - included 110 kilograms of two varieties of flounder set to be delivered to around a dozen Japanese restaurants in Bangkok, a spokesperson of fishermen's guild in Fukushima prefecture told EFE.