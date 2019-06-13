A Chinese worker stands next to the nameboard of "Tang Gu La " railway station of the Qinghai-Tibet rail line at the borderline of Qinghai province and Tibet, northwest China, Jun. 26, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The much-talked about Nepal-China railway line project has picked up the pace as China announced funding for a detailed feasibility study of the project, which many critics say reflects Beijing’s strong strategic and geopolitical engagements in the small Himalayan nation.

The $2.5 billion trans-Himalayan railway from Nepal's capital Kathmandu to Kerung on the Chinese side of the border will then link to the Tibetan plateau, traveling along some of the highest passes in the world. The joint project is considered extremely challenging due to the rugged topography of the Himalayas.