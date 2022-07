The president of Fedecamaras, Carlos Fernandez, is interviewed by Efe on 30 June 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Rayner Peña R

A view of the Catia market in Caracas, Venezuela, on 1 July 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R

An informal stand set up in Caracas, Venezuela, sells Colombian and Venezuelan products on 1 July 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R

The upcoming full reopening of the Venezuela-Colombia border, a campaign pledge of Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro, has raised expectations for a more than 300 percent increase in formal trade flows starting next month.

According to forecasts by the Caracas-based Venezuelan-Colombian Economic Integration Chamber (Cavecol), the reopening expected to occur after Aug. 7 - the day of Petro's inauguration - will enable cross-border trade totaling $1.2 billion this year.