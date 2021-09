Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (C) celebrates with outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (2-L) and fellow candidates Seiko Noda (L), Sanae Takaichi (2-R) and Taro Kono (R), after being announced the winner of the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Carl Court / POOL

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida speaks after winning the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Carl Court / POOL

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday won the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and is set to be appointed prime minister and lead the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Kishida, 64, defeated Taro Kono - the current Minister for Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform in the cabinet of outgoing prime minister Yoshihide Suga - by 257 votes to 170.