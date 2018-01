People cross a bridge over the river Ibar which separates northern Kosovska Mitrovica inhabited by Serbs from south Mitrovica inhabited by Albanians in Kosovska Mitrovica, Kosovo, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Djordje Savic

A man pays his last respect in front of the coffin with the remains of Oliver Ivanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The funeral of a Kosovo Serb politician who was assassinated by gunmen outside his party offices in northern Kosovo took place in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Thursday, as seen in epa images.

Friends, family and former colleagues of Oliver Ivanovic were among the hundreds of people who gathered for the ceremony in Belgrade's New Cemetery, where the controversial politician was laid to rest in accordance to Eastern Orthodox tradition, as illustrated by the epa images.