A Palestinian hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank village of al-Mugheir, near Ramallah City, Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Palestinian Layth Abu Naeem during his funeral in the West Bank village of al-Mugheir, near Ramallah, Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian relatives of Palestinian Layth Abu Naeem weep during his funeral in the West Bank village of al-Mugheir, near Ramallah, Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians run to seek cover as tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank village of al-Mugheir, near Ramallah City, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The funeral procession for a slain Palestinian teenager on Wednesday drew thousands of mourners to a village near the West Bank city of Ramallah and led to clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli soldiers, as could be seen in images provided by epa.

Laith Abu Naim, 16, was shot in the head with a live round on Tuesday during clashes in his village, Al-Mughayyir, becoming the fourth Palestinian minor killed by Israeli forces so far in 2018, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.