A mourner reacts next to a vehicle carrying the coffin of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon during the funeral ceremony outside Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Bereaved family members place flowers on an altar for late Mayor Park Won-soon during his funeral at City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The mortuary tablet and portrait of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon are carried during a funeral ceremony outside Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A five-day mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon began in Seoul on Monday amid controversy surrounding the farewell for the politician and activist, who was found dead last week after allegations of sexual harassment emerged.

The body of Park, who was popular with citizens and the only mayor to be re-elected twice in Seoul, was found on a hill in the city on Friday, hours after he left his home and a note saying he was "sorry to everyone" and especially to his family for "causing only pain." EFE-EPA