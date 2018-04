Palestinians carry the body of Mujahed Al-Khoudari, during his funeral in Gaza City, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians carry the body of Mujahed Al-Khoudari, during his funeral at his family house in Gaza City, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians carry the body of Mujahed Al-Khoudari, during his funeral in Gaza City, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Mourners in Gaza city on Thursday held a funeral for a Palestinian man allegedly shot by Israeli armed forces as he approached the border fence amid an uptick in deadly violence in the region, as reported by an epa photographer at the scene.

The body of 23-year-old Mujahed Al-Khoudari, draped in a flag, was carried aloft through a residential area in Gaza City, located in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian-administered territory blockaded by Israel.