Palestinian mourners pray for 19-year-old Ahmed Abu Obeid, who was shot by Israeli troops, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians hurl stones as they chase an Israeli military vehicle during what reportedly was an Israeli search operation in the West Bank village of al-Kufer, near Jenin, on Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

Israeli troops search for wanted Palestinians during an army operation in the West Bank village of Burqin, near Jenin City, on Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 19-year-old Ahmed Abu Obeid, who was shot by Israeli troops, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

The funeral for a 19-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli troops was held Sunday in Jenin, a city in the northern occupied West Bank, an epa photographer reported.

Ahmed Abu Obeid was shot with live ammunition by the Israeli army during clashes in the village of Burqin, near Jenin, in the second of three raids on the village by Israeli forces over a 24-hour period, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.