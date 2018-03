Palestinians carry the body of Omayer Shihade, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank City village of O'urif, near the city of Nablus, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A funeral was held Sunday for a young Palestinian man shot dead a day earlier in a confrontation with Israeli soldiers and settlers in his home village of Urif, near the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, as documented by an epa photographer.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Omayr Omar Shehada was fatally shot in the chest on Saturday evening after settlers from a nearby Israeli settlement entered Urif.