People attend and pray at a funeral ceremoy of Muzaffer Aydemir and Tarik Tabbak, who were killed by a rocket allegedly fired from Syria a day earlier, in Kilis, Turkey, Jan 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

People carry the coffins of Muzaffer Aydemir and Tarik Tabbak, who were killed by a rocket allegedly fired from Syria a day earlier, in Kilis, Turkey, Jan 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Mourners gathered on Thursday in the Turkish border city of Kilis to attend the funeral of one Turkish and one Syrian national who were killed a day earlier by a rocket allegedly fired from Syria.

On Wednesday, two rockets hit Calik mosque and a nearby house in Kilis city center, killing Syrian Tarek Tabbak and Turk Muzaffer Aydemir and wounding 13 more.