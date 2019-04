Sri Lankan security personnel pass the damaged Kingsbury Hotel, where a fatal blast occurred the day before, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

The Sri Lankan government on Monday said that it would hold an official funeral to pay tributes to the nearly 300 people who were killed in a series of coordinated attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in the island nation.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday at the Katuwapitya church in Negambo, a few kilometers to the north of Colombo.