Family and friends attend the funeral mass of Mexican migrant Maria Guadalupe Montero, in the Valle de Santiago municipality, Guanajuato, Mexico, 14 July 2022. EFE/Luis Ramirez

Family and friends attend the funeral of Mexican migrant Javier Flores, in the San Miguel Huautla municipality, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 14 July 2022. EFE/Daniel Ricardez

The coffin of Mexican migrant Marcial Trejo during his funeral in the Pinal de Amoles municipality, Mexico, on July 14, 2022. EFE/Sergio Adrian Angeles

The first funerals for Mexican migrants repatriated after the Texas truck trailer tragedy were held Thursday in states including Querétaro and Oaxaca.

The government on Wednesday announced the repatriation of 16 Mexicans out of 53 migrants who died after they were abandoned inside a trailer in San Antonio last month.