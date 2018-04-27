Hundreds of people gathered Friday outside a court in northern Spain to continue protesting the relatively light sentence they believed had been handed to five assailants who were accused of rape but instead charged with sexual abuse, which carries a nine-year prison sentence.

The five men, who include a soldier and a trainee Civil Guard military police officer, were on Thursday found guilty of sexual abuse but cleared of sexual assaulting an 18-year-old girl, meaning the judges did not see evidence of violence and intimidation, a decision that led tens of thousands of people to take to the streets in protest.