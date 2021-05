Demonstrators ride on motorcycles during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

More than 800 people have died during the continuing violent crackdown of Myanmar's security forces since the military coup on Feb. 1, prompting foreign nations to slap further sanctions on individuals and entities of the country.

According to the latest data from the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners, 802 people have been killed while 5,210 have been detained and arrest warrants have been issued against another 1,699.