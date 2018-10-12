The incoming Mexican government will "immediately" modernize the airports of Mexico City and Toluca, regardless of the results of a poll and plebiscite to determine the future of the New International Airport of Mexico (NAIM), which is being built in Texcoco, near the capital. "We have to implement urgent and immediate actions to address the problem of saturation" in the capital's current airport, the future administration's secretary of Transport and Communications, Javier Jimenez Espriu (shown here), said during a press conference. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

