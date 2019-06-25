General view of participants attending the first day of the annual Sustainability Week forum organized by IDB Invest in Panama City, Panama, on June 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Sustainability is gaining "more momentum" in Latin America, and "the future will be sustainable or it will not take place" given that sustainability will impact all aspects of economic development in the region, experts said in the opening session of the Sustainability Week conference, organized by IDB Invest.

"Sustainability goes beyond the financial question. Sustainable means that the projects we're working on will be sustainable over the long term. And it has a number of aspects: social, environmental and relating to corporate governance," said IDB Invest general director James Scriven in an interview with EFE.